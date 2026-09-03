Pizza Hut plots $10 million ‘complete reset’ in Australia

Fast-food restaurant chain Pizza Hut is plotting a $10 million transformation in Australia to revive its fortunes.

Launched by Flynn Group, the US-based master franchisor of Pizza Hut Australia, the investment will attempt to open 100 new stores and create around 300 jobs. It will also bring a new-look store design, revamped menus and improved in-store technology.

“Pizza Hut has always been built on uncompromising quality, and now we’re leveraging that established foundation to lead a complete reset,” said Richard Wallis, president of Flynn Group Apac.

“This isn’t a lick of paint; it’s a complete reinvestment in the product, the stores, and the people behind them, moving at a pace this category has never seen.”

The restaurant giant has operated in Australia since 1970. With around 300 stores, Pizza Hut Australia recorded a $1 million loss in the previous financial year, according to filings from Flynn Group’s operating arm in the country.

Flynn Group acquired the franchise from Allegro Funds in 2023. Wallis said the company has “spent years” changing businesses similar to Pizza Hut.

“Now we’re ready to show Australia,” he added.

Flynn Group says that Pizza Hut has recorded seven consecutive years of same-store revenue growth, with per-store average sales doubling in five years. It added that around 80 per cent of the business is now online.