BusinessStrategy

The heartfelt strategy behind By Charlotte’s expansion

“The Emporium Melbourne flagship feels like such a milestone for By Charlotte.”
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
When Charlotte Blakeney launched By Charlotte in 2012, she began with a single, deeply symbolic design – the Lotus Necklace. Thirteen years later, that symbolism of mindfulness and connection continues to define every element of the retailer’s evolution. What started as one boutique in Sydney’s Paddington will expand to 13 stores nationally by Christmas, including a landmark Emporium Melbourne flagship that represents the brand’s next chapter in retail storytelling. For Blakeney, this gr

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Strategy IR Pro

JD Sports’ Andre Loong on the brand’s Southeast Asia playbook

Tong Van
Sports & adventure

Lululemon opens its largest Australian flagship store yet

Celene Ignacio
Shopping centres & malls

Upcoming Spring Farm Village now 70 per cent leased

Celene Ignacio
Sustainability

Superdry launches eco-friendly Athletics Essential flagship

Kaycee Enerva
Supply chain IR Pro

How AI is being used to simplify backend systems and processes

John Costello
Luxury

Luxury fashion retailer Harrolds collapses; creditors owed $16 million

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay