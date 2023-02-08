Free Subscription

Business|Food & beverage

McDonald’s unveils delivery service in Australia

(Source: Franchise Executives)
User Image
Sarah Stowe
February 8, 2023< 1 mins read

McDonald’s McDelivery service has finally made it Down Under, six years after it was launched overseas.

But the fast-food giant’s latest initiative comes at a cost for consumers: According to news.com.au customers will pay $3.99 for delivery and a 5 per cent customer service fee for orders over $12. Orders under $12 will cost an extra $2.

Initially, this new delivery service is available only in selected NSW locations. Customers can order their meals for delivery on the MyMacca’s app where they can also earn and redeem loyalty points.

Delivery customers can also use the app to track the order’s progress.

This story was originally published on our sister title Franchise Executives.

