SectorsFashion & accessories

Sheet Society founders launch sleepwear brand Resting

Sheet Society Resting
Resting is available exclusively online. (Source: Supplied)
By Kaycee Enerva

Sheet Society co-founders Hayley and Andy Worley have launched a sleepwear brand, Resting, with pieces intended to be mixed, matched and worn beyond the bedroom.

The debut range spans tops, bottoms, dresses and accessories; with each designed with comfort, durability and sustainability in mind.

Fabrics used include Soft  Soft Woven Cotton, a breathable sateen; CloudKnit Jersey, a softly peached, ultra-stretchy jersey; and Lightweave Bamboo, a sandwashed bamboo lyocell.

The launch marks a return to Hayley Worley’s fashion roots, drawing on more than a decade of design and creative direction at the bedding retailer.” 

“Resting has been years in the making through a process of research, design exploration and continual refinement, and we’ve now reached a place where it’s ready to be shared,” the co-founder.

Resting is available exclusively online, with accessories priced from $20 and apparel ranging from $60 to $180.

