Facing consumer backlash, Prada to launch US$930 ‘Made in India’ sandals

The collection will go on sale in February 2026 across 40 Prada stores worldwide and online.
Indian ethnic 'Kolhapuri' sandals.
By Dhwani Pandya and Elisa Anzolin
Prada will make a limited-edition collection of sandals in India inspired by the country’s traditional footwear, selling each pair at around 800 euros (US$930), Prada senior executive Lorenzo Bertelli told Reuters, turning a backlash over cultural appropriation into a collaboration with Indian artisans. The Italian luxury group plans to make 2000 pairs of the sandals in the regions of Maharashtra and Karnataka under a deal with two state-backed bodies, blending local Indian craftsmanship w

