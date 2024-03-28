BusinessFinancial

Esprit posts $460 million loss in ‘distressing’ year

By Sean Cao

Hong Kong-headquartered fashion retailer Esprit Holdings has reported an annual net loss of HK$2.339 billion ($460 million) following an “extremely difficult and distressing” year.

Revenue for the year ended December 31 was HK$5.912 billion, representing a 16 per cent decrease. Revenue from e-commerce, wholesale and retail all dropped by 14-20 per cent, while licensing sales remained relatively stable.

Operating expenses were HK$5 billion, up 44 per cent on the prior year, which was attributed to the reversal of the provision for inventories and  impairment losses.

The company cited the poor macroeconomic environment in Europe, particularly in Germany, the inability to reduce operating expenses, and the short-term effects of its restructuring efforts.

Other headwinds included ongoing geopolitical tensions around the world, particularly the conflict in Ukraine, and high energy costs which have been affecting consumer purchasing power.

The retailer ended the year essentially debt-free, with cash, bank balances and deposits of HK$435 million, representing a net cash decrease of HK$1.577 billion.

The company has launched multiple initiatives to improve profitability, but expects economic and geopolitical uncertainties to continue affecting global growth this year. 

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Latest

Alibaba to break up Jack Ma’s empire into six units

Reuters
Workforce IR Pro

How to get better at saying ‘no’ at work and why it matters

Michelle Gibbings
Financial

Next buys Cath Kidston out of administration

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Reebok founder Joe Foster
Sports & adventure IR Pro

“Adidas and Nike had better get worried”: Reebok founder Joe Foster

Heather McIlvaine
Store tech IR Pro

“We play the long game”: How Starbucks aims to reach 9,000 stores in China

Anil Prabha