Myer to close Sydney store, refurbish another in WA

Department store retailer Myer is closing one store in Sydney, while beginning refurbishments on a branch in Perth, as the company continues its growth strategy.

The Myer Roselands site will close on July 31. A spokesperson for the Myer Group told Inside Retail that the priority is to redeploy affected members of staff within the Myer network or its subsidiary, Apparel Brands.

“This is to ensure we have the right store network, which is efficient, sustainable and provides a firm foundation for growth,” the spokesperson added.

WA customers will see the Morley branch renovated, with an upgraded beauty hall, exclusive brand showcases, and refurbished fitting rooms on the way. The work will begin in May and will be completed by the end of October.

Myer Roselands will continue to trade through to its closure date, and a closing-down sale will be introduced before it permanently shuts its doors.

“The Myer Group continues to invest in the store experience with detailed plans underway for the refurbishment of Myer Sydney’s beauty hall, the rollout of 14 Just Jeans stores of the future and expanded Just Jeans into seven stores formerly operated by Jeanswest,” the spokesperson said.

As of February 3, 2026, Myer operates 56 department stores and more than 700 Apparel Brands stores, under the Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Dotti, Jacqui E, and Portmans banners.