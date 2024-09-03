Country Road x Homie upcycles old sweats into reimagined pieces

Fashion retailer Country Road and Homie have teamed up to launch a range of past-season Country Road garments reimagined into new pieces.

Homie is a streetwear label and social enterprise based in Melbourne that supports reuse and minimises waste in the fashion industry by upcycling clothing.

For this limited run, past-season heritage sweats have been sorted, cut, and mixed into different panels and combined to create a unique piece, like a puzzle.

In addition, a special logo using puff print ink with the text “from the country road to the city streets”, designed by illustrator Nick Campbell, was added to elevate the final design.

Marcus Crook, creative director, Homie, said the collaboration hopes to inspire other brands to adopt circular practices.

“We want to lead the charge in a circular fashion and social impact, driving meaningful change within the industry,” he continued.

“Making use of existing materials means we can reduce our reliance on new resources. It also provides a unique line of cool garments that you won’t find anyone else wearing.”

This limited-edition collection will feature 230 units and will be available in four select stores: Brighton, Chadstone, South Yarra, and Warringah Mall.