Mambo, HoMie launch unisex circular fashion collab

Mambo has teamed up with Melbourne-based social organisation HoMie to launch the unique ‘Mambo X HoMie: Reborn’ unisex collection.

According to the companies, this collection exemplifies circular economy concepts, with each limited-edition piece combining Mambo’s style with HoMie’s Reborn flair.

Every garment in the collection was made from donated stock at HoMie’s new upcycling facility in Melbourne.

“As we celebrate an incredible 40 years of Mambo, this collaboration is a milestone moment for us, marrying Mambo’s heritage of bold creativity with our commitment to making a tangible difference in the community,” said Sally Cordukes, Mambo business manager for marketing, digital, and e-commerce.

“It’s a fusion of style and social purpose that truly reflects what Mambo stands for today. We’re thrilled to be launching this collaboration, pushing the boundaries of fashion while contributing to a local cause that truly matters.”

The ‘Mambo X HoMie: Reborn’ collection features a handpicked selection of hoodies, t-shirts, and button-up shirts that have been recreated through a blend of colour and design, giving each item a second life. The limited-edition range is available exclusively at HoMie’s Melbourne location or online.