City Chic set to launch its first bridal collection 

Women’s fashion retailer City Chic will launch its first bridal line, First Impressions, in Australia via its website and select retail locations.

The First Impression collection features five bridal gowns and a capsule collection of bridesmaid and function dresses.

According to the brand, the First Impression collection is made with luxurious fabrics and has gentle romantic styles. The line, available in sizes 12 to 24, is aimed at fashion-forward curvaceous brides and prices between $299.95 and $499.95.

“Our mission with the First Impression collection was to capture the essence of playful elegance while celebrating individuality,” said Courtney Maxwell, buyer at City Chic.

“I wanted each piece to feel sophisticated yet full of character. Each piece in this collection oozes delicate romance and I wanted them to feel light on the body so fabric choice was really important – most pieces are whimsical and dreamy.”

City Chic Collective is a global omnichannel retailer that specialises in curvaceous women’s clothing, footwear, and accessories. The retailer has 77 stores in Australia and New Zealand, and online sites in ANZ and the US, as well as other collaborations with third-party marketplaces.

In June, ASX-listed City Chic Collective agreed to sell America plus-size apparel brand Avenue Stores to US-based FullBeauty Brands for an undisclosed amount.