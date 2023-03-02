Free Subscription

Retailers|Store tech

Bunnings unveils sensory maps for an inclusive shopping experience

User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
March 2, 2023

To create a more inclusive shopping experience for customers, hardware chain retailer Bunnings has unveiled a sensory maps feature for autistic shoppers.

Customers can access the maps by visiting the brand’s website or asking one of the store team members for assistance.

The maps provide a guide to the insides of a store which may be challenging to navigate for those experiencing heightened sensory input from their surroundings.

Ryan Baker, Bunnings’ chief customer officer, said the retailer hopes this will be a “helpful tool” for customers with sensory restrictions.

“We know there are some areas of our stores that may have loud noises, strong smells or bright lights, such as our nursery and timberyard. 

“The sensory maps will allow customers to identify these locations specific to their local store.”

The retailer collaborated with autism awareness and action organisation, Amaze, which conducted an audit of selected Bunnings stores to determine the best options available.

