SectorsStore design

Blooms the Chemist redesigns stores to boost customer experience

Blooms The Chemist Figtree store
The new design is part of a refreshed brand strategy. (Source: Supplied)
By Sean Cao

Blooms the Chemist has unveiled its new store design at its Figtree location, offering an inviting and convenient shopping experience for local customers.

The new design, part of a refreshed brand strategy, is a collaboration with long-term and trusted partner Chemfit and was conceptualised by retail design expert Mathew Dalby of StudioFab.

Unique design features include a colour-coded layout and additional signage, creating a seamless, comfortable retail experience for customers.

The revamp, which will be applied to all stores over the next two years, aims to deliver retail excellence, expert service and care to the individual local communities that the pharmacies serve.

According to Narelle Duncan, Blooms the Chemist’s head of network development, the new brand concept was presented to pharmacy owners in 2024 and met with enthusiasm across the member network.

“The new design will help unify the stores within the Blooms network and create consistency across the brand,” Duncan said.

“The refreshed store format makes health and wellness accessible for locals by creating an inviting and easy-to-shop environment. It also supports our pharmacists by improving productivity and practicality,” he added.

The staff at Blooms the Chemist Figtree have already received positive feedback from customers about the inviting visuals and elevated in-store experience.

Blooms the Chemist currently has more than 130 community pharmacies across Australia.

