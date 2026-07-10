BusinessCustomer

Why Hong Kong consumers are walking away from brands without a word

dynamic view of a busy Hong Kong street with pedestrians and taxis during the day
Nine in 10 Hongkongers choose what Ogilvy calls “silent disengagement”. (Source: Ngu Hoang via Pexels)
By Tong Van
Retailers in Hong Kong have long braced for public backlash: The viral complaint, the one-star review, the boycott hashtag. The real danger, it turns out, is silence. According to a new study by Ogilvy and YouGov, 94 per cent of Hong Kong consumers take some form of punitive action once they begin to doubt a brand’s claims.  Over the past 12 months, 61 per cent stopped engaging with or buying from a brand altogether because they no longer believed what it was telling them. Nine in 10 Hong

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