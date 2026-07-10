Why Hong Kong consumers are walking away from brands without a word

n 10 Hongkongers choose what Ogilvy calls “silent disengagement”: They walk away without saying a word. Within that group, 46 per cent stop purchasing entirely and 32 per cent defect to a competitor. No complaint is lodged, no review is posted, no signal reaches the brand’s social listening tools. “The research findings are a stark wake-up call for brands and organisations, and show believability makes or breaks consumer decisions in immediate and severe ways,” said Clara Shek, president of Ogilvy Public Relations Hong Kong. “Brands and organisations must recognise that what they see publicly is only part of the picture – the quieter, unseen behaviours are dangerous and could be the silent killers of an organisation’s success.” Broken promises, not fallen influencers What breaks belief in the first place is instructive for anyone running a retail P&L. Products or services that failed to deliver what was promised drove 34 per cent of disengagement in the past 12 months, followed by poor handling of an issue or mistake (29 per cent) and poor business ethics (27 per cent). Exaggerated or misleading communications prompted a quarter of consumers to leave, and unresponsiveness to raised concerns pushed out another 24 per cent. By contrast, a brand ambassador losing credibility barely registers. Only 15 per cent said a discredited spokesperson or influencer would make them abandon a brand. That pattern extends to how belief is formed. Some 76 per cent of Hong Kong residents lean on credibility-related cues such as trusted and multiple sources, while 62 per cent test new information against their own knowledge and experience. The signals that dominate digital marketing budgets sit at the bottom of the list: polished, professionally produced content sways just 8 per cent, “authentic” creator content 12 per cent, and high engagement or share counts 16 per cent. The channel paradox The study’s most uncomfortable reading for chief marketing officers concerns channel strategy. Mainstream media remains the most effective source for building belief: 58 per cent of Hong Kong consumers say it strengthens their confidence in brands, compared with just 7 per cent who become more sceptical. Official brand channels perform similarly, with 50 per cent believing versus 8 per cent sceptical. Meanwhile, 30 per cent of consumers say influencers and KOLs increase their belief, but 26 per cent say the same content deepens their doubt. WhatsApp-style group chats produce an identical near-even split. “Social media channels may be influential in reach and visibility for brands and organisations, but they are far less effective at strengthening belief,” Shek said. “Traditional tracking tools can create a blind spot for senior leadership as organisations run the risk of over-indexing spending on the exact platforms that are triggering scepticism.” Redemption is earned, not announced The encouraging news is that Hong Kong consumers are pragmatists rather than absolutists. Some 82 per cent say lost belief can be restored; only 14 per cent consider it gone for good. But the route back runs through operations, not messaging. Half of respondents require the organisation to actively fix the underlying issue before they will believe it again, ahead of public acknowledgement (40 per cent) and demonstrated consistent accuracy (40 per cent). More transparent communication alone persuades just 29 per cent, and endorsements from respected figures a mere 13 per cent. “The path to redemption clearly lies in tangible action – correcting problems, publicly acknowledging mistakes and demonstrating consistency,” Shek said. “As the findings show, accountability is the ultimate currency of belief.” Further reading: What Australia’s new spending mindset means for retailers.