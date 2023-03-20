Free Subscription

Sectors|Openings & closings

Adidas opens Y-3 flagship store in Sydney

(Source: Supplied)
User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
March 20, 2023< 1 mins read

Sportswear giant Adidas’ streetwear label Y-3 has opened a new store in Westfield Sydney.

Y-3 is a permanent creative brand collaboration between Adidas and renowned Japanese designer – Yohji Yamamoto – which combines fashion sportswear into a wide range of products including sportswear, outerwear, weatherproof pieces, footwear and accessories.

Image source: Supplied

The store design features the brand’s new “art gallery meets sporting arena” concept launched late last year for outlets around the world.

“The store design is about the simplicity of interior architectural elements, materials, and lighting,” the joint venture explains on the Adidas Y-3 website.

“Less is more is the key and therefore the store design is successful in providing a staging area for the garments to be the lead actors in the space.”

Image source: Supplied

The store’s design incorporates several eco-friendly and sustainably sourced materials to its fitout such as cork columns, ceiling structure made entirely pre-fabricated Colourbond steel and Rondo ceiling grid system which are 100 per cent recyclable.

Image source: Supplied

Lee Hopkinson, director of The Great Indoors, said the brand was “thrilled” to be a part of the project.

“Our focus is on customer experience, creating an engaging and loyalty-building environment shaped around the core brand values of each of our clients.”

