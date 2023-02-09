Adidas launches its first new label in 50 years

Sportswear giant Adidas has revealed its first brand-new label in five decades – Adidas Sportswear, which will launch this month.

The new line, in partnership with producer and style icon Jenna Ortega, aims to elevate the wearer’s everyday appearance with a selection of modern fits featuring cutting-edge performance technology to bring the same level of comfort and assurance to everyday life as its performance collections have for athletes for decades.

According to Adidas, Ortega is “a true reflection and champion” of uniqueness and adaptability, which is in line with how Adidas Sportswear sees new generations as presenting themselves to the world.

Adidas says the Sportswear brand delivers performance innovations through understated colour palettes, cutlines, and design elements, with an aim to provide comfort permeating every stitch and a sporty aesthetic.

Adidas will showcase two items to commemorate the label’s debut: the Tiro Suit Collection and the Avryn sneakers constructed from recycled materials.

“Expertly blending sport silhouettes with fresh detailing, Adidas Sportswear brings together Adidas ‘latest performance technologies and comfort-first looks to elevate the wearers’ everyday style,” said Jasmin Bynoe, senior designer of Adidas Sportswear.

“Offering a range of pieces that can be used as a blank canvas for each wearer to pair and style as they see fit, we paid close attention to incorporating specific cutlines, colourways and stripped-back design details so that the collection works no matter what the wearer’s day looks like.”

Along with Jenna Ortega, different Adidas partners will also join in the campaign including football player Son Heung-min, professional basketball player Trae Young, football player Mary Fowler, and gamer Carolina Voltan.

