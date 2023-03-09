Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Professional|Hardware

How three retailers are cultivating success in the plant and garden sector

A closer look at the plants and garden industry. Image supplied
A closer look at the plants and garden industry. Image supplied
User Image
Aron Lewin
March 9, 20239 mins read
The plant and garden industry is fertile soil at the moment, with households big and small looking to cultivate collections. Here, three Australian businesses discuss how they are tapping into the indoor-plant trend. The Jungle Collective  Linda Vydra, co-owner  The Jungle Collective. Image supplied Inside Retail: Tell me about The Jungle Collective – how did the business start and how has it grown over the years?  Linda Vydra: Josh (The Jungle Collective co-owner Joshua O’Meara] was

Recommended by IR
Tony Barlow Fine Tailoring to open Perth store
Openings & closings
Tony Barlow Fine Tailoring to open Perth store
Explainer: Why is Amazon in a battle with Indian retail giant Reliance?
Marketplace
Explainer: Why is Amazon in a battle with Indian retail giant Reliance?
How gaming venue Fortress is levelling up the local esports scene
Customer
How gaming venue Fortress is levelling up the local esports scene
How retailers can support people and businesses affected by floods
Management
How retailers can support people and businesses affected by floods
Break the bias: Why great parental leave policies make business sense
HR
Break the bias: Why great parental leave policies make business sense
Author's latest articles
Myer CEO John King reveals the reasons behind its record first half
Management
Myer CEO John King reveals the reasons behind its record first half
Why luggage retailer July is full of optimism about the journey ahead
Travel retail
Why luggage retailer July is full of optimism about the journey ahead
From Snoop Dogg to DVF: How collabs help drive growth at Skechers
Fashion & accessories
From Snoop Dogg to DVF: How collabs help drive growth at Skechers
Shop from the car: US retail expert on the biggest tech, trends to watch
Store tech
Shop from the car: US retail expert on the biggest tech, trends to watch
How Nana Judy founder started a $30m streetwear brand at 19 years old
Fashion & accessories
How Nana Judy founder started a $30m streetwear brand at 19 years old