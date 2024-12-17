NewsOpenings & closings

Paramount Retail plans to open 100 liquor stores

Barrel & Batch store
The plan includes opening 75 Bottle Stop locations and 25 Barrel & Batch stores.
By Kaycee Enerva

Paramount Retail is set to open more than 100 corporate-owned liquor stores during the next four years as part of a new growth strategy.

The plan includes opening 75 Bottle Stop (formerly BoozeBud) locations and 25 Barrel & Batch stores. Bottle Stop will focus on convenience-driven offerings, while Barrel & Batch will feature a curated selection of premium wines, spirits, exclusive whiskies, bourbons, and craft beer. 

Leigh Rowe, CEO, Paramount Retail, emphasised the importance of establishing a chain of corporate-owned independent bottle stores. 

“We will be able to deliver the consistency and compliance suppliers seek to represent their brands to a high standard,” he continued. 

“As a tech-led independent, we’re nimble and flexible enough to capitalise on opportunities and do things differently, which suppliers tell us they need.”

Paramount Retail has already begun expanding its footprint, acquiring five Barrel & Batch locations across NSW, including Alexandria, Marrickville, St Peters, Darlinghurst, and Paddington.

Additionally, three new Bottle Stop stores have been secured in Victoria – in Kyneton, Monbulk, and Newport.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Financial IR Pro

Japan’s department stores: What’s left when the tourism tide goes out?

Michael Baker
Online marketplaces

Struggling Farfetch sold to South Korean retail firm Coupang

Tong Van
Marketing

Tasmania’s historic Waverley Mills unveils first sustainable range

Celene Ignacio
Sports & adventure

New Balance opens its first ‘Grey Store’ in Asia Pacific

Sean Cao
Gifts & toys IR Pro

How, where and what shoppers are buying in the final week before Christmas

Tamera Francis
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay