Paramount Retail plans to open 100 liquor stores

Paramount Retail is set to open more than 100 corporate-owned liquor stores during the next four years as part of a new growth strategy.

The plan includes opening 75 Bottle Stop (formerly BoozeBud) locations and 25 Barrel & Batch stores. Bottle Stop will focus on convenience-driven offerings, while Barrel & Batch will feature a curated selection of premium wines, spirits, exclusive whiskies, bourbons, and craft beer.

Leigh Rowe, CEO, Paramount Retail, emphasised the importance of establishing a chain of corporate-owned independent bottle stores.

“We will be able to deliver the consistency and compliance suppliers seek to represent their brands to a high standard,” he continued.

“As a tech-led independent, we’re nimble and flexible enough to capitalise on opportunities and do things differently, which suppliers tell us they need.”

Paramount Retail has already begun expanding its footprint, acquiring five Barrel & Batch locations across NSW, including Alexandria, Marrickville, St Peters, Darlinghurst, and Paddington.

Additionally, three new Bottle Stop stores have been secured in Victoria – in Kyneton, Monbulk, and Newport.