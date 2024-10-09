The human value add in an AI-driven world

tion coming to light amidst this wave of automation. Where does competitive advantage come from once successful retailers have all utilised AI? The crucial element that must not be overlooked is the irreplaceable power of human connection and emotion. Sure, AI can provide impressive insights and streamline operations, but brands that place human connection and emotion at the centre of their strategy will ultimately hold a distinct advantage and differentiate themselves from others. When everything else can be automated, emotions stand out as the final frontier – something no machine can replicate. Here’s why they are so pivotal. 1. Loyalty comes from emotional connection Retail has always been more than just transactions – it’s about people, their aspirations, values, beliefs and feelings. In today’s crowded marketplace, customers have more options than ever, and loyalty no longer simply lies with those who offer the lowest prices or fastest delivery. Instead, it’s proven customers stick with brands that genuinely understand and value them. Emotionally connected customers tend to stay more loyal, showing a much higher lifetime value. Research shows emotionally engaged consumers are 3.5 times more likely to recommend a brand, and are 44 per cent less likely to switch to a competitor. When brands connect emotionally – through storytelling, personal touches, or shared values – they foster relationships that transcend transactions. There are a few best-in-class examples I continue to go back to every time. One is Lego. The Danish toy giant is not just about selling plastic bricks; it’s about igniting creativity and imagination. Another favourite is American Patagonia, it isn’t just about outdoor gear – it represents environmental responsibility, appealing deeply to its eco-conscious customers. These brands evoke emotions and shared values, making people feel part of something larger, a community with purpose. 2. Automation vs authenticity The rise of AI and automation has undoubtedly brought unparalleled convenience, but it has also led to a subtle loss of personal touch. With chatbots and algorithms taking over customer interactions, there’s a growing need and fundamental requirement for warmth, empathy and spontaneity that only real human interaction can provide. People are increasingly drawn to authenticity, particularly when so much of life now feels automated. This is the reason physical retail experiences continue to hold their ground, despite the relentless growth of e-commerce. People crave the ability to touch, feel, and converse with knowledgeable staff – to genuinely feel part of a community. Apple stores have this nailed. Much more than places to make purchases, the US tech giant’s shops are centres for learning and interaction, reinforcing the brand while nurturing a deeper connection with their customers. It’s those brands that prioritise human interaction and connection that will deliver something no chatbot can – empathy. In times of friction, frustration or confusion, a human response can turn a negative experience into a positive one, building and fostering trust and loyalty. 3. Brand differentiator is human Rightly or wrongly, we have made efficiency king, and therefore human connection becomes a valuable differentiator. As AI makes processes faster and more reliable, the scarcity of genuine human interaction makes it even more treasured. Brands investing in enhancing this connection will foster relationships that go far deeper, ultimately becoming the most loved. The role of in-store experiences, community events, and exceptional customer service and sales associates is more critical than ever, data already shows the trust sales associates bring to purchases made within the luxury space. Today’s stores are immersive brand environments where customers can truly experience a brand’s essence. Walking into a store, the ambiance, the people, and the personal interactions leave a mark that an online experience – no matter how advanced – can’t match. In-store experiences: A great store experience isn’t just about attractive displays or stocked shelves. It’s the personal greetings, the attentive staff, and the welcoming atmosphere. US-based athletic apparel maker Nike’s flagship stores exemplify this – offering trial areas for products, fitness classes, and immersive storytelling. It’s these experiences that evoke positive emotions and create lasting memories that deepen customer loyalty. Events and community building: Whether it’s a product launch, workshop, or charity initiative, hosting events enables brands to connect on a much deeper level. It provides a chance for consumers to meet the people behind the brand, engage in shared values, and feel a real sense of belonging. These connections build trust, far beyond the reach of any algorithm. Customer service: Exceptional customer service remains a powerful differentiator. While AI can effectively handle routine queries, there is no replacement for a compassionate, well-trained staff member. Consider French Louis Vuitton, where employees are empowered to create memorable moments. Such personalised care transforms ordinary interactions into unforgettable experiences that keep customers coming back. 4. Differentiation in an AI-driven world AI has quickly levelled the playing field, granting brands of all sizes access to advanced analytics and personalisation. However, the ubiquity of data-driven personalisation means it is no longer a unique advantage – it has become standard practice. In this environment, genuine human connection again becomes the differentiator. The real distinction lies in making customers feel something unique. Brands that succeed are those that not only anticipate needs but connect with the emotional context behind them, creating experiences that surprise and delight. It’s about creating that, “Oh, I didn’t expect to see that, but it totally makes sense to me.” 5. Enhancing human connection through tech The retail leaders of tomorrow will be those who leverage technology to enhance – not replace – human interactions. AI can pinpoint where human engagement is most needed, creating a seamless blend of digital convenience and personal touch. Australian beauty retailer Mecca exemplifies this well, using AI to recommend products while still providing in-store beauty consultants who offer personalised advice. This hybrid approach ensures customers benefit from both technological precision and the warmth of human service. By allowing AI to handle routine tasks, Mecca frees its people to focus on building relationships and crafting a unique customer experience. 6. Trust and authenticity is our new currency As AI becomes more pervasive, trust is emerging as the new currency. Consumers are more aware of data usage and want confidence in a brand’s ethical practices. Human connection fosters trust, allowing for transparent, authentic relationships. Brands that prioritise ethical AI use, clear communication, and genuine storytelling will capture the hearts of consumers. In a world where AI-generated content blurs reality, it’s authenticity that becomes the beacon. Brands that prove they genuinely care will show it through human action, resulting in a deeper level of trust and loyalty. Conclusion In a retail world increasingly dominated by technology, the human element remains the ultimate differentiator. Emotions and genuine connections cannot be automated, and they will be key for consumers when choosing between one brand over another. The leading brands of the future will be those that understand technology drives efficiency, but emotional experiences drive loyalty. By focusing on authentic connections, creating memorable in-store experiences, and staying empathetic and ethical, brands can build a competitive edge that no algorithm can replicate. After all, retail has always been – and always will be – about people. Those who keep this truth at the heart of every decision they make will thrive in the age of AI.