BusinessCustomer

The human value add in an AI-driven world

By Nick Gray
As technology quickly reshapes and changes the retail world, the once-clear boundaries between physical and digital experiences are increasingly blurred. This is probably stating the obvious but we’ve entered an era when interactions are increasingly efficient, seamless and highly personalised. From customer service to inventory management, artificial intelligence (AI) has become a ubiquitous presence, offering advantages like speed, accuracy, and predictability. So there’s a questio

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay