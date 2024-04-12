‘Croc-Tail Party’: Pringles and Crocs launch crossover collection

Pringles and Crocs have collaborated to develop a footwear line, encouraging fans of either brand to express their passion for snacking and fashion.

The collection comprises three designs: the Pringles x Crocs Classic Crush Boot, the Pringles x Crocs Classic Clogs, and the Pringles x Crocs Classic Slides.

The collaboration also includes a variety of Pringles-themed Jibbitz charms – as well as a Pringles flavour inspired by the collaboration, Croc-Tail Party.

“Pringles’ first footwear collaboration delivers on what both of our brands do best, bringing ingenuity to fashion and flavour,” said Mauricio Jenkins, US marketing lead for Pringles.

“We brought the flavour of this vibrant partnership to life – literally – with Pringles Croc-Tail Party and with a collection that allows fans to express their taste in snacks and fashion.”

Australians interested in snapping up the new collaboration look like they are out of luck, however: The Crocs footwear collection is available throughout the US, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, however, the new Pringles flavour is exclusive to the US.