ACCC to live stream supermarkets enquiry

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) will live stream its upcoming public hearings for the supermarkets enquiry, scheduled from November 7 to 22.

In January, the inquiry was initiated in response to a directive from the Australian Government due to concerns about supermarket pricing practices, including the potential use of false or misleading “was/now” pricing and “special” promotions.

The public hearings will examine how retail prices relate to wholesale and farmgate prices, aiming to address the impact of these practices on consumers and suppliers alike.

Key players from the supermarket industry, such as Aldi, Coles, Metcash, and Woolworths, will participate alongside consumer advocates and industry representatives.

ACCC Deputy Chair Mick Keogh described the hearings as valuable tools for clarifying complex issues.

“We have received a large volume of information from the major participants in the supermarket sector, and these hearings will provide an opportunity for us to seek clarification on a range of the very complex matters detailed in that information,” he continued.

Keogh added that the ACCC has yet to decide on the interim findings since the inquiry is ongoing.

“We will outline our views and recommendations in the final report for the inquiry, which is due to the Treasurer by February 28 next year,” he concluded.

The hearings will not cover issues in the ACCC’s separate proceedings against Woolworths and Coles.