Nike embarks on a multi-year innovation cycle 

Sportswear giant Nike is launching a multi-year innovation program by launching a new line-up of products.

According to the company, the cycle will include digital capabilities and technology, aiming to provide “better, faster, more efficient solutions for athletes”, as well as offer more creative possibilities – including Nike’s first sculpted, visible Air Zoom unit in the new Pegasus Premium running shoe.

The new Nike Pegasus Premium is the brand’s biggest Air innovation since the release of the Nike Air VaporMax, with a revolutionary cushioning technology that features ZoomX and ReactX foam, providing improved energy return for normal runners.

“What you’ll see this year on the pitch, court, road or track signals a new, exciting multi-year cycle of innovation for us,” said Heidi O’Neill, Nike’s president of consumer, product and brand.

“And this summer is just a hint of the game-changing innovations coming across our entire portfolio that will take us into new markets and market share opportunities.”

Nike’s AIR – Athlete Imagined Revolution – uses design methods developed through co-creation between elite athletes and Nike designers.

The company is further optimising Air by combining computational design with unparalleled athlete data from the Nike Sport Research Lab to develop more sophisticated footwear for athletes.