Vicinity Centres’ marketing and brand GM Amy Wotton on DFO’s retail refresh

t customer experience. DFO has reported strong demand from national and international retailers, with a 15 per cent increase in premium brands, including the recent additions of Jimmy Choo and Versace at DFO Homebush, and high foot traffic across its centres. This supports the consumer shift towards quality and durability over fast fashion, driven by sustainability concerns, desire for product longevity, and increased awareness of ethical manufacturing practices. Those in the know The brand refresh celebrates the essence of being “in the know” by offering premium and trusted local and international brands, with unbeatable value to savvy shoppers nationally. Focusing on quality, innovation, and customer experience, DFO continues to set the standard for value-driven shopping excellence. Amy Wotton, brand and marketing GM at Vicinity Centres, told Inside Retail, “DFO has always been synonymous with premium brands and unbeatable value.” “With our brand refresh, we wanted to celebrate the essence of DFO – the idea of being ‘in the know.’ Our aim is to create a sense of excitement and exclusivity for our shoppers, reinforcing DFO as the ultimate destination for savvy shoppers who appreciate quality and style without compromising on value,” Wotton said. Since its launch on February 19, the campaign has reportedly led to a 5 per cent increase in footfall on average across DFO centres and an overall increase in sales. “It’s really important for me that the work we do and the brand and marketing functions support the overall business strategy. We have a whole host of different measures to ensure that what we’re doing has good effectiveness,” Wotton said. “As a touch point, we measure brands and energy. We measure NPS, better known as net promoter score, which talks to the stickiness of loyalty and engagement,” she added. Sales performance and market share are also considered to determine the success of a campaign. “What for me sometimes gets lost is, what is that meant to do? What’s the driver? So I believe it’s really important to mention those key metrics,” she said. Elevated shopping experience Central to the brand refresh is a renewed focus on elevating the shopping experience beyond offering value for money. Vicinity Centres aims to curate a range of premium brands across men’s and women’s fashion, accessories, homewares and more, providing shoppers with access to the latest trends and timeless classics. Emphasising quality and durability over fast fashion at competitive prices of up to 70 per cent off retail, DFO is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for premium and luxury goods at discounted prices. “We have identified a trend in consumer demand for premium and luxury outlet offers, as well as sportswear and athleisure,” Wotton said. “Consumers are increasingly focused on quality and durability over fast fashion, seeking goods that will last for more than just a season. At DFO, we cater to savvy shoppers who want to find quality goods at the best possible price,” she added. In an increasingly crowded sector, DFO is adapting its strategies to remain competitive alongside the proliferation of online luxury and other niche discount retailers. The brand’s current campaign centres around the concept of high-involvement retailing, emphasising the experience of discovery in real-time shopping. “DFO is more than just great brands and great prices,” Wotton said, “it’s about the thrill of discovering great value and having a good time while shopping.” Each of the seven DFO outlets nationwide focuses on providing a unique shopping experience, tailored to each location’s demographic and trade area. “We focus on creating a unique brand experience for each DFO centre, tailored to the specific needs and preferences of its local community,” Wotton said. Experiential retail Technology plays a significant role in enhancing the shopping experience at DFO, with a focus on digital innovation to bridge the gap between the digital and physical retail space. “Our aim is to make shopping at DFO as convenient and enjoyable as possible, whether it’s browsing our latest collections online or using our mobile app to access exclusive offers,” Wotton said. In addition, DFO emphasises the importance of creating memorable experiences for shoppers through experiential retail activations and elements. “At DFO, we’re passionate about creating moments that bring people together and celebrate their love for shopping,” Wotton said. “Whether it’s hosting fashion shows, pop-up markets, or exclusive VIP events, we want DFO to be more than just a shopping destination – we want it to be a place where memories are made and shared,” Wotton continued. As DFO continues to evolve and adapt to ever-changing consumer preferences, the brand remains committed to its core purpose of delivering quality, value and customer satisfaction. “With our brand refresh, we’re reaffirming DFO’s position, as the go-to destination for savvy shoppers who appreciate quality, style, and value,” Wotton said.