Aldi tops customer satisfaction rankings for fourth year in a row

Aldi bagged the Supermarket of the Year 2023 title from the Roy Morgan’s Customer Satisfaction Awards – for the seventh time and the fourth consecutive year.

The supermarket chain boasted an average 95.7 per cent customer satisfaction score.

“This the fourth consecutive year that we’ve received the award, and at a time when shoppers are continuously seeking better value, we have never been more aware of the need to continue to deliver on our promise to offer Aussies the highest quality products at the lowest possible prices,” Aldi Australia director Simon Padovani-Ginies said.

Aldi claims to have delivered $3.4 billion in savings to local consumers in 2023.

“Aldi’s business model is about saving people money. We aim to cut out unnecessary costs and pass these savings onto customers.”