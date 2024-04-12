BusinessSupermarkets

Aldi tops customer satisfaction rankings for fourth year in a row

(Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

Aldi bagged the Supermarket of the Year 2023 title from the Roy Morgan’s Customer Satisfaction Awards – for the seventh time and the fourth consecutive year.

The supermarket chain boasted an average 95.7 per cent customer satisfaction score.

“This the fourth consecutive year that we’ve received the award, and at a time when shoppers are continuously seeking better value, we have never been more aware of the need to continue to deliver on our promise to offer Aussies the highest quality products at the lowest possible prices,” Aldi Australia director Simon Padovani-Ginies said.

Aldi claims to have delivered $3.4 billion in savings to local consumers in 2023.

“Aldi’s business model is about saving people money. We aim to cut out unnecessary costs and pass these savings onto customers.”

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Supermarkets

Wesfarmers sells the last of its Coles Group stake

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Luxury

LVMH sales surge as Chinese resume luxury spending

Tong Van
Travel retail

Luggage brand July opens new Melbourne flagship

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Openings & closings

Lenard’s opens first franchised store in six years

Kaycee Enerva
Store design IR Pro

Beyond quiet hours: How global retailers cater to atypical customers

Natalie Phillips-Mason