Nike launches Jordan World of Flight in Shibuya, Tokyo

Japan’s first Jordan World of Flight store has opened its doors to the public in Tokyo’s bustling district of Shibuya, following the inaugural Jordan World of Flight Milan store.

Spanning 9200sqft and located on Meiji Dori street, the Jordan-only store pays homage to basketball culture as well as Jordan Brand’s identity and heritage, offering the Jordan-branded product range across men’s, women’s and kids. The store will also feature The Workshop, which provides guidance and educational tutorials on shoe lacing, care and preservation.

At the Shibuya store, Nike members will be invited to test new products and experiences, and kick back and connect over Jordan Brand history and basketball culture at The Flight Lounge. Customers can pick up their wins from the app at the dedicated SNKRS area.

Meanwhile, the store also houses a content studio designed for shoppers to film unboxing and reviews and create content to share on social media. Artworks of local artists are displayed throughout the store.

“Tokyo serves as the perfect backdrop, a city that is constantly pushing the edges of innovation, fashion, music and art,” said Craig Williams, president of the Jordan Brand.

“Alongside a best-in-class retail assortment, World of Flight is a manifestation of the full potential of the brand. By connecting with people around the world through the values the Jumpman represents, we hope to create even deeper ties to our consumers and underline the culture that unites us all.”