Pvolve teams with Jennifer Aniston in new workout equipment range

Fitness company Pvolve has introduced a limited-edition equipment bundle and companion workout calendar in collaboration with renowned actress Jennifer Aniston.

Founded in 2017 by Rachel Katzman, Pvolve offers a workout method that pairs low-impact, functional movement with resistance equipment to build strong, mobile bodies.

The limited edition collection includes several pieces of equipment Aniston uses in her Pvolve workouts, including the patented Pball, Pband, and P3 Trainer, plus the Slant Board, Heavy Ankle Band, and Gliders.

The range also comes with a full-body workout, three months of the Pvolve Streaming membership, and a branded tote.

To mark the launch, the company has kicked off a workout challenge, encouraging members to take classes between May 13 and June 9.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate nearly one year of partnering with the incredible Jennifer Aniston. She’s an inspiration for me and many members of our community, demonstrating the power of The Pvolve Method and its many benefits,” said Katzman.