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Why do retailers across Indochina make such a hash of serving foreign customers?

By Michael Baker
Foreigners are a crucial consumer market, but retailers don’t treat them that way. In the three countries in Southeast Asia traditionally referred to as ‘Indochina’, that is, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam, foreigners are a key consumer market, and not just for tourist souvenirs like baseball caps, coffee mugs and fridge magnets. All three countries have vibrant tourism industries and vast expat communities that spend more than the average domestic consumer on a wide range of necessities a

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