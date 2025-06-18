BusinessStrategy

The reality of retail cybersecurity: Why resilience is the new competitive edge

The storefront of a Victoria’s Secret store in the Dubai Mall from 2014.
“Cyber resilience is the real differentiator in today’s retail world,” warned Walsh.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
What do Cartier, The North Face, Adidas and Victoria’s Secret have in common? They have all been victims of cyberattacks in 2025. Victoria’s Secret was hit especially hard as the digital assault took place during its multi-day Memorial Day sale, and the brand had to shut down the site to restore operations. The lingerie retailer’s chief financial officer Scott Sekella said that the retailer took an estimated US$10 million hit in its second-quarter operating income from the cyberattack. Ame

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$28 +GST per month. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
EOFY sale

IR Pro - Annual

$199 +GST per year. Save 35%. (Auto renews at $312+GST (full rate) annually.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Strategy IR Pro

Can Lego overcome cultural challenges to tap into Asia’s emerging markets?

Tong Van
Financial

Retailers say they are at risk as RBA keeps interest rates on hold

Celene Ignacio
Openings & closings

Ksubi opens first Australian flagship store, in Melbourne

Celene Ignacio
Customer

Why customer acquisition and loyalty are retailers’ biggest challenges today

Robert Stockdill
Family jeweller Lannah Dunn opens two boutiques in Queensland
Openings & closings

Family jeweller Lannah Dunn opens two boutiques in Queensland

Kaycee Enerva
Luxury IR Pro

Net-A-Porter to exit China: What’s the future for multi-brand luxury platforms?

Tong Van
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay