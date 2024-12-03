Fashion designer Nikita Karizma on her namesake brand’s journey

the brand is known for blending Bollywood glamour with London’s edge, attracting an impressive celebrity clientele including Paris Hilton, Lady Gaga, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian. Inside Retail sat down with Karizma to explore the brand’s journey and her vision of fusing cultural heritage with modern luxury fashion. Inside Retail: Your brand started with a £2000 custom order from Little Mix. Can you walk us through the journey from that first order to establishing your eponymous label? Nikita Karizma: I started my brand by working on custom designs for celebrities and private clients. As a fashion design graduate, it was an invaluable experience that provided both industry exposure and paid work. I used the funds to invest and grow at a manageable pace. Because I wanted everyone to wear my designs, I transitioned my brand from bespoke services to a ready-to-wear line that was factory-produced and available for purchase on our website. IR: You’ve dressed numerous A-list celebrities. Can you share a particularly memorable experience or collaboration? NK: We dressed Paris Hilton for her viral moment with Kim Kardashian. The reunion was a heartwarming throwback to their friendship in the early 2000s. When the images were shared globally in the press, it launched me into the spotlight as a young designer. I’m so grateful to Paris – she is incredibly sweet! IR: How has working with high-profile clients influenced the direction of your brand? NK: Our design work is influenced by sharing stories through fashion. I aim to dress muses who have a positive impact on culture. I want our designs to make people feel good so they can share their light with the world! IR: What role do you believe fashion plays in cultural representation and identity? NK: Fashion creates your visual identity and tells your cultural story through design. I love that we can wear clothes inspired by our cultural heritage and backgrounds – these designs can be embraced globally, introducing diverse voices and perspectives. IR: As a British-Indian designer, what changes would you like to see in the luxury fashion industry regarding diversity and inclusion? NK: I would love to see a variety of cultures celebrated and represented in luxury fashion. There is a positive movement happening, I am very grateful to be a part of positive change. IR: What are your goals for the Nikita Karizma brand in the next five years? NK: I’m excited to share our designs through diverse mediums – from runway shows and musical performances to presentations and creative collaborations. IR: Are there any upcoming projects or collaborations you’re particularly excited about? NK: We’re opening our new studio headquarters! It has been designed as an all-in-one space – combining a showroom, atelier, photo studio, and workspace – that’s also perfect for filming. Our new studio is currently under construction, and I’m thrilled to open it! IR: What has been the most rewarding aspect of your journey in fashion so far? NK: Working with young and established talent globally. I love that the same designs from our label can be worn by people of influence from Hollywood to Bollywood and that I can represent a cross of cultures in London. I love seeing our clientele wear our designs and feel good when wearing them. IR: What advice would you give to aspiring designers, especially those from diverse backgrounds? NK: Be yourself, bring authenticity through your work and share your voice to the world! Further reading: How Preeti Jatia disrupted India’s kidswear sector with Fayon Kids.