IR ProFurniture & homewares

The furniture problem that Bazaa’s Thibault Henry wanted to solve 

Bazaa Furniture
Bazaa is giving furniture resale the retail treatment.
By Tahlia Whitfield
Thibault Henry spent part of the pandemic trying to get groceries to Australians swiftly. Then his grocery delivery start-up, Voly, closed in 2022 and he found himself preoccupied with something less cooperative – furniture. Henry had been buying and selling good furniture online for years and knew the routine well. You could find exactly the piece you wanted in a few minutes, but getting it into your home was another matter entirely. After the “crazy world” of quick commerce, Henry has fo

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