Why Chipotle’s Korean debut puts its overseas expansion strategy to the test

The company entered Asia through a joint venture with Sangmidang Holdings (formerly SPC Group), which secured exclusive operating rights for South Korea and Singapore. The local partner takes responsibility for sourcing, cooking methods, team training and restaurant operations, per the company release. Every location will be company-operated, with no sub-franchising. Sangmidang Holdings’ portfolio of 30 brands includes Paris Baguette, Paris Croissant, Passion 5 and Coffee@Works. The company currently operates 7000 locations worldwide. Before Chipotle, Sangmidang Holdings also successfully introduced several global brands to the South Korean market, including Baskin-Robbins, Dunkin’, Pascucci, Lina’s, Jamba and Shake Shack. The company opened the first Shake Shack in Gangnam a decade ago with a queue of more than 1500 people. The store cleared 100 million won in sales within three days and at one point was Shake Shack’s highest-grossing location worldwide. Yet replicating that early operational high requires navigating a fast-food landscape that turns fickle faster than almost anywhere else in the region. Why South Korea? The company said South Korea will be a reference market as it sets its sights on other markets across Asia. “We know that this is a very sophisticated market, a very dynamic consumer and consumers who care deeply about what they put in their bodies and how they feed their families,” Scott Boatwright, CEO of Chipotle, said at the media conference. “They want to understand the quality of the ingredients, where those ingredients are sourced, and how those ingredients are prepared.” According to market data from Euromonitor, South Korea’s foodservice market, valued at upwards of $138 billion, has become one of Asia’s primary growth engines for Western fast-casual chains. Driven by high urban density, rising disposable incomes, and a younger demographic leaning into high-protein, “clean eating” choices, Seoul offers ideal unit economics for Western brands, provided they can sustain consumer interest past the launch phase. The Chipotle Gangnam store will be followed by two other restaurant openings in the country by the end of this year. Chipotle also plans to open its first location in Singapore next year. “Asia represents a significant growth opportunity for Chipotle, with strong demand for variety, convenience and real food prepared fresh and served fast,” Boatwright said. Why Chipotle needs Asia to work The American chain posted revenue up 9.3 per cent to $3.3 billion in the second quarter this year, but comparable restaurant sales rose only 2.2 per cent. Growth came overwhelmingly from new openings rather than existing restaurants. Management expects full-year comparable sales growth in the low single digits and 350 to 370 new restaurants, including 10 to 15 international partner-operated locations. The opening-day queue is the easy part South Korea is also where the risks become clearer. The country has become something of a proving ground for American fast-casual brands. Five Guys generated enormous attention when it opened in Gangnam in 2023. But the initial frenzy has since cooled. Seoul Economic Daily reported this year that foot traffic at Korean stores felt 30 to 40 per cent lower than during the opening period, while Hanwha Galleria, the local operator, faced speculation about selling its operating rights. Chipotle has another challenge: price. The Gangnam restaurant’s core offerings are priced at around 12,800 to 14,800 won, putting the brand firmly in the premium fast-casual segment. That puts pressure on the proposition beyond initial curiosity: consumers have to decide that a Chipotle bowl is worth paying for repeatedly, not just worth trying once. The queue on Gangnam-daero will thin out. It always does. The question is whether a premium-priced, no-localisation bet can build a daily category that even the localisers could not crack, and the Korean answer, on 30 years of evidence, has rarely gone to whoever offered the longest list of options. It has gone to whoever understood the customer well enough to decide for them, and made it feel like the customer’s own.