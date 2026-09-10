BusinessStrategy

Why Chipotle’s Korean debut puts its overseas expansion strategy to the test

Chipotle Gangnam store
The queue outside Chipotle’s Gangnam restaurant. (Source: Chipotle Korea)
By Tong Van
The queue outside Chipotle’s first restaurant in Asia formed hours before anyone could order. Nathaniel Lawton, the company’s chief business development officer, said some fans had arrived as early as 5am. Seoul has seen all of this before, which is exactly why the opening-day crowd is the least useful number Chipotle will generate in Korea. The store sits a few steps from Exit 10 of Gangnam Station and next door to a Shake Shack run by the same operator.  Unprecedented structure  The

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