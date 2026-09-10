From Sydney to SoHo: Asta Resort opens in the Big Apple

Sydney-founded luxury fashion brand Asta Resort is continuing its push into the US with a flagship store in SoHo, New York.

Founded in 2021 by Helena and Jasmine Ammitzboell, the store comes off the back of a successful pop-up trial in the city last. Asta Resort says the new store is transforming “what began as a market test into a permanent North American presence”.

Asta Resort also opened its first flagship store in Sydney last December.

The launch joins a back-office expansion in New York for the brand, which has recently established an office in Williamsburg. Its founders said that it intends to make the Big Apple the base for its North American future.

“Sydney is where Asta Resort began. New York is where we’re laying down roots for our North American home,” the two added.

“What began as a market test has quickly become a significant and permanent part of our global business.”

The flagship has been designed with the help of Studio of Enso’s Joel Harding and Yuria Kailich. Following a “Mediterranean-hotel-inspired” design, Asta says it was intended to fit with the character of the SoHo neighbourhood.

It includes a quartz-clad champagne bar, bridal podium and feature wall of ceramic plates, hand-painted by the two founders. Asta says it wants to use its e-commerce success to invest in experiential retail with a founder-led approach to create a “lasting in-person connection”.