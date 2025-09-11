Lush’s QVB flagship and the enduring importance of physical retail spaces

efined by digital viability and convenience. “Our QVB flagship is designed to be more than a beauty store; it’s a space where people can really play with our products in the way they were intended and connect with our brand vision in a way that feels real,” Madeleine Bland, general manager of retail, told Inside Retail. “We believe that experiential retail is key to the future of bricks-and-mortar. People need a reason to leave their homes, and we want to give them one; a shared experience that lives on beyond the visit,” she added. Flagships taking centre stage Brian Walker, chairman and founder of Retail Doctor Group, framed it succinctly in a recent LinkedIn post: “Retailers who understand this know that brand theatre is not frivolous – it is the deep emotional stage where loyalty, advocacy and memory are built.” T2’s immersive experiential flagship, which opened earlier this year in the same Sydney precincnt as Lush, is another example of this. Globally, flagships are shifting from transactional spaces to cultural destinations, cultivating narrative, choreographing connection and, as Walker put it, “reviving – as stages, stories and soul”. The reimagined Lush experience Inside the redesigned QVB flagship, facemasks sit piled on ice like gelato, handmade soaps are pressed in Warrane Sydney, at Lush’s local factory by artisans rather than machines, and the fixtures are crafted from recycled and reclaimed materials. “You might walk in for a bath bomb and find yourself in a jelly play-off or guided through the fresh innovations in our handmade skincare range,” Bland said. The effect is not a conventional shop floor but a sensory environment where sustainability, craft and play converge. “We wanted to reimagine the Lush experience full of colour, curiosity and a touch of whimsy,” Bland saidl. “Every corner of the store holds a surprise. We’ve designed our store to spark awe and wonder and to remind people why Lush is unlike any other beauty experience, our own oasis of kindness amidst the bustle of the city.” Bricks and mortar in the digital age For years, the prevailing notion was that e-commerce would make flagship stores redundant. Evidently, the reverse is happening. As shopping migrates online, the role of physical retail has shifted, with its value lying in the intangible. What this revival calls attention to is that bricks-and-mortar stores are no longer relics of the pre-digital age and are conversely becoming brand epicentres. Lush exemplifies a highly curated environment that tells stories, teaches rituals and brings communities together. For Lush, that means personalised scalp consultations, skincare classes and bath-bomb-making workshops. For other retailers, it may take the form of tastings, design showrooms or interactive product trials. By re-establishing QVB as a site of immersion, Lush is building longer dwell times, organic advocacy and social content, outcomes that extend far beyond the four walls of the store. This may be crucial in categories where competition is intense and margins are thin. Beauty, like fashion or hospitality, is saturated with alternatives, and differentiation no longer rests on price or convenience but on experiences that inspire, educate and reflect values. A flagship that embodies sustainability, creativity and kindness cannot be commoditised easily online. The future of the flagship Flagships are no longer being defined by their size or scale, as their true function is equal parts experience, emotion and engagement. In an era of fragile loyalty and relentless digital distraction, the resurgence of flagships reflects a deeper truth in how consumers seek not only access to products but presence within a brand’s world. Lush’s QVB relaunch illustrates this shift with clarity. The role of physical retail is not to compete with digital but to complement it by doing what digital cannot: giving customers a place to step into imagination rather than just a transaction. For brands looking to grow, that is a space built on strategy, story and community as Bland puts it;“A great flagship is defined by the people in it. Those who turn everyday interactions into unforgettable moments. That’s when we know we’re succeeding, when joy, curiosity and human connection are as much a part of the experience as the products themselves.”