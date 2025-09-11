IR ProOpenings & closings

Lush’s QVB flagship and the enduring importance of physical retail spaces

Lush QVB
Lush is stepping confidently into the spotlight with its QVB revamp. Supplied.
By Tahlia Whitfield
The revival of the flagship is back and with it, Lush is taking centre stage. Lush Cosmetics is reopening its Sydney flagship in the Queen Victoria Building (QVB). The store last year drew nearly 280,000 customers and has been transformed into a multi-sensory, sustainable ode to “the magic of retail”.  Beyond the allure of bath bombs and handmade body care, the store relaunch reinforces the trend of physical flagships being reborn as immersive epicentres for brand experience in an age defi

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Sports & adventure

Decathlon launches free exercise classes, picnic kit rentals

Celene Ignacio
Marketing IR Pro

“A feel-great story”: Why American Eagle is teaming up with female athletes

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Store design IR Pro

How Sephora’s new stores bridge the gap between online and in-person retail

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Image of Apple store in Hong Kong
Workforce IR Pro

If retailers care about CX, they need to be investing in the employee experience

John Costello
Openings & closings

Uniqlo to open 20 flagship stores in Europe, North America and Asia

Kaycee Enerva
Financial

Inditex books higher sales across all brands during first half

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay