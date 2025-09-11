Sydney Airport reveals new dining tenants in T3 refurbishment

Fourteen new food and beverage outlets will be added to Sydney airport’s T3 domestic terminal, as part of the second phase of its dining and retail redevelopment.

The list includes previously announced Maggio’s, Slim’s Quality Burgers, and Loulou, alongside 11 new names such as Icebergs, Lotus Dumpling Bar, RaRa Ramen, Tres Tacos, Top Juice, Sushi Platter, Stitch Coffee, Krispy Kreme, Espresso@T3, Azucar dessert bar, and Kafe.

The new openings reflect the airport’s commitment to variety and quality, keeping in mind the needs of those travelling in the early hours, looking for convenience, and families looking for a leisurely dining experience.

Mark Zaouk, Sydney airport’s group executive commercial, said the line-up had been selected to bring more variety to domestic travellers.

“With this announcement, we’re bringing our vision for a reimagined T3 dining experience to life,” Zaouk said.

“From contemporary coastal dining by the iconic Icebergs team, to Frank Camorra’s new concept Tres Tacos, premium pastries at Loulou, and cult-favourite ramen at RaRa Ramen, the line-up has been carefully curated to enhance the passenger experience.”

The revamped dining precinct will anchor a broader redevelopment of the terminal, which will include a revitalised specialty retail mix, new shopfronts and signage, improved seating and greenery, and better wayfinding for easier navigation.

As the 14 food brands open progressively later this year, food and coffee services will be available during construction through pop-up carts from York Street Coffee, Sushi Saikou, and Baker’s Cut, as confirmed by the airport.