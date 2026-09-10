BusinessStrategy

How will the iPhone Duo define John Ternus’s Apple era?

Apple CEO John Ternus standing alongside former CEO Tim Cook.
Apple’s foldable tests its innovation edge.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
The iPhone Duo straddles two eras at Apple. It was developed while Tim Cook was CEO but overseen by John Ternus, the former hardware engineering chief who succeeded him on September 1. Unveiled just eight days into Ternus’s tenure, Apple’s first foldable smartphone is therefore more than an inherited product. It is an early test of whether the engineering leadership that took Ternus to the top can help Apple regain its reputation for hardware innovation. Apple presented the Duo at its annual

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