IR ProElectronics & appliances

The final level? Inside Sony’s controversial plan to scrap game discs

Retailers brace as Sony’s disc decision rewrites the business of gaming. Bigstock.
By Tahlia Whitfield
Last week, Sony announced it would stop producing Playstation game discs from January 2028, with all distribution shifting to digital downloads.  On the surface, the decision seemed a long-overdue reaction to changing consumer trends. Around 80 per cent of Playstation games are already bought digitally, making physical discs increasingly expensive to manufacture, distribute and stock. But to its critics, the announcement represents an audacious attack on competition. “This is all about co

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