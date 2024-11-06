Robots in retail: Balancing automation with the human touch

n human workers and machines is key to maintaining a productive and enjoyable shopping environment, for both staff and customers. The right and wrong way to use robots in retail A common misconception is that robots will eventually replace human jobs, but this simply isn’t the case when they’re used properly. Robots are most effective when they handle time-consuming, mechanical tasks, freeing human workers to engage with customers and focus on higher-level responsibilities. Problems arise when retailers misuse automation, pushing robots into roles that require human empathy, emotion or intuition. This can lead to diminished customer experiences and reduced employee satisfaction. For example, robots like Pudu’s BellaBot or Carrefour’s Kerfuś have made headlines for their ability to help with product deliveries and store navigation. Yet, some retailers have extended this use to tasks like customer interactions, where the human touch is absolutely irreplaceable. A customer seeking inspiration or education on a product may feel frustrated when greeted by a robot instead of a knowledgeable human. Robots are great for routine, repetitive tasks, but they should not be used as substitutes for meaningful human engagement. The line between automation and human interaction must be carefully managed, or customer satisfaction may take a hit. Without understanding your customer or staff on an emotional level by focusing on values, beliefs, behaviours and desires, you have a chance of not only creating confusion but also adding an unnecessary pain point that will cost you. Creating opportunities for human connection and creativity With automation at its best, human employees – rather than stocking shelves or scanning inventory – can engage in valuable conversations with shoppers, provide tailored recommendations, solve unique problems and validate the emotional needs of each individual. This shift is especially important in today’s retail climate, where personalised service often dictates customer loyalty. On the other hand, if workers feel sidelined by machines that are overstepping into areas requiring human judgement, it can foster a sense of displacement and fuel disconnection to their purpose for work. In contrast, when robots are used correctly to add a sense of competitive advantage to staff, workers are liberated from repetitive tasks and given the freedom to engage creatively, whether that’s designing in-store displays, creating engaging promotions, or coming up with fresh ideas to enhance the customer experience. Case study: Walmart’s experience with robots – striking the balance Walmart’s use of robots offers a great example of how automation can go right. The retail giant deployed Bossa Nova Robotics’ shelf-scanning robots across hundreds of US stores, with the specific aim of streamlining store operations without sacrificing valuable customer service and experience. These robots handle routine tasks like scanning shelves for out-of-stock products, checking prices, and ensuring proper product placement. The benefits are clear: 30 per cent improvement in inventory accuracy: Robots ensure stock levels are maintained, reducing lost sales due to out-of-stock items. 50 per cent reduction in manual stock-checking time: With robots automating stock management, Walmart’s staff can spend more time engaging with customers, instead of focusing on monotonous stock checks. Increased productivity and employee morale: Employees have more time for valuable tasks like customer service and building rapport with shoppers, which in turn boosts job satisfaction. Walmart’s case illustrates that when robots are used in their intended capacity – handling repetitive, data-driven tasks – everyone wins. It allows employees to be more visible and available to customers, elevating the shopping experience without compromising human interaction. When automation goes too far: The pitfalls of over-reliance on robots While robots can undoubtedly enhance efficiency, some retailers have fallen into the trap of over-automation. In these cases, robots are tasked with duties that should remain human-led, such as addressing complex customer queries or delivering personalised recommendations. This approach not only risks alienating customers but also reduces the overall warmth and human connection that defines good customer service. In some instances, over-reliance on robots can also harm the staff’s morale which affects retention and job loyalty. When employees are sidelined or relegated to less-engaging roles because robots take over too many tasks, they may feel underused, leading to dissatisfaction and decreased motivation. Retailers must remember that while robots excel at precision, humans excel in creativity, empathy and, most importantly, being human both within a business and toward targeted customers – areas that machines will never master. Case study: MediaMarkt’s KettyBot – enhancing, not replacing, the human element MediaMarkt offers an excellent counterpoint, showing how robots can be used to enhance rather than replace human roles. The electronics retailer introduced the KettyBot to help customers navigate its stores. While KettyBot provides useful information and directions, the store’s human employees remain the core source of expertise, offering in-depth product knowledge and personalised recommendations. This is a perfect example of how robots can support, rather than overshadow, the human workforce. By taking over routine tasks like navigation, KettyBot frees up staff to focus on creating a more personalised customer experience, building stronger connections, and ensuring that shoppers feel valued. In this way, automation becomes a tool for boosting both productivity and the quality of service. Key benefits of properly implemented robots in retail Boosting productivity: Robots are ideal for managing repetitive, mundane tasks such as shelf-scanning, restocking, and inventory checks, allowing staff to focus on more important duties. Improving efficiency: Automation can streamline store operations, ensuring that stock levels are maintained in less time and with greater accuracy. Enhancing customer service: When robots are used appropriately, they assist customers with navigation or basic information, allowing staff to focus on building emotional connections and delivering a more personalised service. Encouraging creativity: With routine tasks handled by machines, employees have more time to engage creatively in aspects like visual merchandising, event planning, or designing customer-engagement strategies. Increasing job satisfaction: By removing repetitive tasks, robots help improve employee morale, allowing them to focus on more fulfilling work that involves interaction, creativity, and problem-solving. Robots in retail: The future lies in collaboration As robots become more common in the retail industry, success will depend on striking the right balance between automation and human interaction. Retailers who use robots thoughtfully – letting them handle routine tasks while empowering employees to take on more meaningful roles that demand creativity, empathy, emotion and problem-solving – will enjoy greater efficiency, stronger customer relationships, and higher employee satisfaction. This is a key competitive advantage over other retailers right now. Ultimately, robots should complement and add value to both customer experience and the human workforce, not replace it.