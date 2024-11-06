DigitalAI

Robots in retail: Balancing automation with the human touch

By Nick Gray
Technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace and this is nothing new to all in retail. Robots are increasingly finding their place in the sector, offering substantial improvements in both operational efficiency and customer experience. It’s crucial to understand, however, that these machines are not meant to replace human workers but rather to support them.  In an industry where customer service and emotional engagement is more critical than ever before, this collaboration between h

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay