Is round two of the H&M x Stella McCartney collection boring or still relevant?

ice-accessible brands are not a new phenomenon in itself, there has been a burgeoning number of retail alliances of this format popping up in the past year alone. In October and November alone, customers clamoured to get their hands on pieces from collections like H&M x Glenn Martens, Uniqlo x JW Anderson, Sandy Liang x Gap and Shushu/Tong x Asics. Marie Driscoll, a chartered financial analyst and a professor at Parsons, The New School and the Fashion Institute of Technology, said that the recent surge in collabs reflects the stalled momentum in luxury’s growth over the last 18-24 months. She noted that while these high-low collabs often offer the luxury and accessible brand opportunity to generate both sales and brand relevance among younger, aspirational luxury shoppers, relying on them too heavily can also come at a cost. Which begs the question: has the retail industry reached a saturation point with these collabs that are causing luxury brands more harm than good? The double-edged sword of high-low retail collaborations As CI&T’s global director of retail strategy, Melissa Minkow told Inside Retail, “This high-low styling in fashion has been around for a long time, but it still makes sense for brands to leverage its appeal during times like this when consumers are extra cost-conscious.” While Minkow doesn’t believe this surge of high-low collaborations will kill the appeal of luxury, especially as the history of this movement has shown this not to be the case, it does indicate that there’s an important openness to lower price points occurring in the market with so many consumers currently “trading down”. Coinciding with Minkow’s point, Driscoll commented, “Collabs are a delicate balance offering the opportunity to increase brand exposure and reach for designer brands while driving store traffic and excitement at the high street retailer and simultaneously enhance brand storytelling for both parties to create a new narrative or underscore an existing one, such as social/environmental values.” However, Driscoll contended that, in the long run, these collaborations are harmful because they risk making designer brands appear insincere and inauthentic and ultimately eroding the company’s luxury brand positioning. Moreover, since collabs are often of limited duration, Driscoll pointed out that there is an inherent short-termism to the strategy, as well as difficulty maintaining retail traffic, both online and in-store, and customer loyalty. “Like Disneyland and desserts, once or twice a year is great, but a weekly diet of hot fudge sundaes, trips to Disneyland and designer collabs rapidly goes from fabulous to ubiquitous and not so special. With so many brands using collabs to stand out and be top of mind, collabs are quickly losing their cool factor and have become part of a standard brand strategy playbook.” Building cultural capital without relying on short-term gimmicks Naomi Omamuli Emiko, founder and owner of TNGE, a marketing agency and growth studio built to accelerate beauty and wellness brands, presented another factor behind the continuing popularity of the high-low collaboration: cultural cachet. “We’re in a moment where cultural capital moves faster than price signalling, and high–low collaborations let luxury hijack mass visibility without compromising its core storytelling, especially when credible fashion influencers add the social validation that now rivals traditional gatekeepers,” said Emiko. “This surge is really about the collapse of the old prestige ladder: TikTok flattened taste, and a Gen Z creator with impeccable style can legitimise a collaboration as effectively as a fashion editor. Today’s aspirational consumer wants access, not ownership, and these drops scratch that itch without eroding the appeal of true luxury.” In comparison to high-low collaborations launched in earlier years, today brands are leveraging influencers – like New York fashion critic Luke Meagher, who goes by the handle @hautelemode – to give the collabs more credibility as a collectable style piece, rather than a cheapened version of a luxury item. “The one per cent shopper isn’t abandoning a five-figure bag because a mass brand released a capsule. If anything, it sharpens the contrast and makes the ‘real thing’ feel more exclusive. High–low collabs thrive because they create shared cultural moments; luxury’s biggest threat isn’t accessibility, but irrelevance, and these partnerships are a powerful antidote,” concluded Emiko. Further reading: Why high-low brand collaborations continue to resonate with consumers