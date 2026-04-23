BusinessRegulatory

Inside NSW’s bizarre bottle shop trading laws on ANZAC Day

Some liquor stores can open, while neighbouring ones are forced to close.
By Tahlia Whitfield
On Anzac Day, commemorative hubs like pubs, clubs and hotels will continue trading, with takeaway alcohol flowing – often through on-site bottle shops. Yet, bizarrely, across New South Wales, around 80 per cent of packaged liquor retailers – standalone bottle shops, to you and me – will be forced to close. “The legislation and regulation has always been very complicated and convoluted,” Retail Drinks Australia CEO Michael Waters told Inside Retail. The result is a system that appears t

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Image of Miss Amara Rollie Pollie Product
Furniture & homewares IR Pro

How Miss Amara turned a playmat into a design-led success

Tahlia Whitfield
Image of Adidas shopfront.
Sports & adventure

Adidas reports double-digit growth in ‘volatile’ environment

Darshana Gupta
Ray-Ban sunglass
Financial

Ray-Ban parent EssilorLuxottica to raise US prices due to tariffs

Reuters
Strategy IR Pro

Crocs VP on building a store worthy of a cultural phenomenon, the foam clog

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
A headshot of Milani Cosmetics CEO Mary van Praag
Strategy IR Pro

Milani Cosmetics CEO Mary van Praag discusses prioritising innovation

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Shopping centres & malls IR Pro

Retailers ride the heatwave: How Asia’s summer is driving foot traffic and sales

Michael Baker
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay