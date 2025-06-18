DigitalStore tech

Paid in a blink: Rokid AR glasses let shoppers check out instantly with Alipay

Rokid Ali-pay checkout
The AR-enabled Rokid Glasses are integrated with Alipay’s voice-verification system. (Source: Supplied)
By Kaycee Enerva

Tech company Rokid has launched augmented-reality glasses that allow users to make in-store digital payments without using their hands.

The AR-enabled Rokid Glasses are integrated with Alipay’s voice-verification system, allowing users to complete payments simply by speaking a command. Users link their Alipay account via the Rokid app, activate voice control, and say, “Rokid, pay 10 RMB.” The glasses then scan the merchant’s QR code and confirm the transaction on-screen.

According to Rokid, the system cuts average checkout time from up to 30 seconds with a smartphone to just a few seconds, removing the need to handle a mobile device. This makes the solution particularly useful in high-traffic or hands-busy retail settings such as supermarkets, food courts or transport hubs.

Zhu Mingming, founder and CEO of Rokid, believes the new tech will set a new benchmark for the retail industry.

“Equipping Rokid Glasses with payment capabilities brings users a smoother and more intuitive experience while also ushering the AI glasses industry into the era of payment,” he added.

Founded in 2014, Rokid develops both hardware and software for augmented reality headsets and related systems. Alipay, a digital platform and e-wallet operated by Ant Group, connects users with more than 80 million merchants in East and Southeast Asia.

Recommended By IR

Strategy IR Pro

Can Lego overcome cultural challenges to tap into Asia’s emerging markets?

Tong Van
Financial

Retailers say they are at risk as RBA keeps interest rates on hold

Celene Ignacio
Openings & closings

Ksubi opens first Australian flagship store, in Melbourne

Celene Ignacio
Customer

Why customer acquisition and loyalty are retailers’ biggest challenges today

Robert Stockdill
Family jeweller Lannah Dunn opens two boutiques in Queensland
Openings & closings

Family jeweller Lannah Dunn opens two boutiques in Queensland

Kaycee Enerva
Luxury IR Pro

Net-A-Porter to exit China: What’s the future for multi-brand luxury platforms?

Tong Van
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.