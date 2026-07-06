IR ProFood & beverage

Inside Blak Brews’ bid to make tea as prestigious as fine wine

Gordon Ramsay and Troy Benjamin on Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars. Source: Blak Brews.
By Tahlia Whitfield
“The classic ‘pinky-up’ tea drinker isn’t our core market.” This is what Blak Brews founder Troy Benjamin told me. Tea occupies a strange position in the global beverage hierarchy: the second-most-consumed drink in the world after water, yet in Australia’s hospitality economy it has long been treated as an afterthought, a teabag, a saucer, or occasionally a shrug. Coffee commands ritual and wine commands reverence, but tea, despite its history and scale, has rarely commanded margin.

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Big C Tsim Sha Tsui
Supermarkets IR Pro

What Big C’s two-speed model says about value and convenience retail

Michael Baker
A street in Pattaya, Thailand at night with neon signs and tourists
Regulatory IR Pro

Why Thailand’s liquor laws still baffle retailers and tourists

Michael Baker
Trump tariffs
Regulatory IR Pro

Why Trump’s Vietnam tariff deal raises new questions for retail supply chains

Tong Van
An aerial image of the Metro Middle Park centre.
Shopping centres & malls

Brisbane’s Metro Middle Park sold for $40 million

Darshana Gupta
Image of Mecca Bourke Street store.
Openings & closings

Mecca to unveil largest flagship in Melbourne’s Bourke Street

Darshana Gupta
Image of Rebecca Vallance shopfront.
Fashion & accessories

Rebecca Vallance names new CEO – just six months after the last one

Darshana Gupta
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay