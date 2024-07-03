How Stylerunner’s GM fosters ‘positive productivity’ within the business

into what the Styrunner HQ looks like from the inside. Inside Retail: What does a typical day look like for you? Anna Brennan: Busy. I have three girls all under the age of 10 – Bella (8), Madeleine (7), and Alannah (5). Most of my workdays start at 4:30 am, at the gym or with a run or swim. I am usually back home just after 6 am. Starting the day so early allows me to have cherished time with the kids. We cook breakfast, get ready for school or sometimes just hang out. Some days I drop the kids at school (which we all love), others I get in to work early depending on my schedule. I am conscious of walking around and chatting to the team when I come in early as I remember how nice this was for me when my GM did this in my previous roles. Next up is lots of meetings, collaborative huddles and somehow trying to stay on top of my emails. I work closely with my leadership team, head of marketing and digital Kelly Ulker, head of planning Hepke Poutsma and head of retail Sarah Stokes. They are incredible, highly intelligent and all round good humans. We all share the same vision and push each other to be the best we can be. However, quoting an old boss of mine, David Bush, “We are not saving lives.” In Stylerunner’s case we are selling lots of sneakers, so we cannot take ourselves too seriously. IR: What does your work environment look like? AB: We have an open office, it is a beautiful space with lots of windows and natural air and light, which I love. Nothing makes me happier than hearing the team’s laughter across the departments. They work very hard; however, they make sure they are having fun on the way. We have a Stylerunner bell (think Selling Sunset) which we ring to celebrate our wins, this provides lots of enjoyment and is a great way to update the team on our process and successes. IR: How do you manage your time; do you have any favourite apps or tools? AB: Physical exercise is key for me. I make time to run, swim, walk or go to the gym every morning, which gives me the time to prioritise the day. This time allows me to make sure I’m focused on the important things whilst not getting distracted by those tasks that won’t make a difference or move us forward. IR: Do you have any work “hacks” or productivity tips and tricks? AB: If everyone is moving in the same direction, rhythm and pace – then efficient and positive productivity is a natural output. I foster this within the business through a clear strategy that evolves over time, however, does not change erratically. A strategy that everyone in the team understands, believes in and feeds into across the retail and support office. IR: What is your approach to in-person, remote and hybrid working? AB: In person. There is no way we could have achieved what we have achieved in the last year if we were all working remotely. IR: Do you have any hobbies that help you switch off and stay balanced?AB: Ocean swimming and running are my meditation. It is time for myself — to think, reflect and prioritise.