How Stylerunner’s GM fosters ‘positive productivity’ within the business

Anna Brennan, general manager of Stylerunner
By Tamera Francis
Stylerunner’s general manager Anna Brennan is busy. As the women’s athleisurewear retailer continues to hit its stride in Australia and “sell lots of sneakers”, Brennan relies on her leadership team to push each other to be the best they can be. Here, she discusses how waking up at 4:30 am enables her to balance it all, spend quality time with her family and ensure she is primed to focus on the tasks that make a difference and move the brand forward. She also gives a sneak peek into what

