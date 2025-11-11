How a self-funded $100m brand landed at Le Bon Marche

that relevance in fashion, once only inherited, can now be constructed. The brand’s global momentum has been swift. From a personalised phone case in 2017 to a $100 million modern luxury business in just eight years, Maison de Sabre now ships to more than 150 countries. Eighty per cent of its sales originate offshore, from markets that have no nostalgic attachment to Australian retail but respond viscerally to the brand’s precise design language. Its Paris moment is not simply an expansion milestone but proof of how modern luxury brands can rewrite the rules of global retail by turning the absence of heritage into a strategic advantage. Luxury without legacy Inside Le Bon Marche, the brand unveils “The Palais”, a sculptural handbag eight years in the making. Priced at more than double the brand’s average handbag, The Palais has already sold out globally. This restraint or idea of building fewer, sharper icons is now reshaping the luxury category as young houses that lack historic archives are instead cultivating geometric clarity, material discipline and a new global vocabulary. Co-founder Zane Sabre framed it succinctly to Inside Retail. “The biggest turning point was realising we didn’t need to fit the traditional mould of luxury. We could create our own lane.” The brand’s ascendance suggests that consumers are becoming less swayed by heritage for its own sake, and instead are responding to the certainty of a brand that knows itself without apology. The retail stage as validator A presence at Le Bon Marché is indicative of cultural certification and a nod from an institution that has historically incubated the next wave of global luxury. “The presence at Le Bon Marche is a celebration for Australian luxury as a whole, reaffirming that it’s not where you’re from, it’s where you’re at,” co-founder and creative director Omar Sabre explained to Inside Retail. In retail terms, it is a rare milestone where a self-funded Australian brand occupies space adjacent to Cartier, Louis Vuitton, and Prada, not as a novelty, but as a peer. For the Australian retail ecosystem, it signals an overdue confidence that the nation’s best design can live at the same altitude as the maisons that dominated the 20th century. The brand’s global presence spans New York, Tokyo, Milan, and now Paris, reflecting a disciplined creative approach. Where many emerging brands tailor their aesthetics to each market, Maison de Sabre doubles down on a single, unified architectural identity.“Whether someone discovers us in Tokyo, Paris, or New York, the experience feels the same: distinct, considered and unmistakably Maison de Sabre,” Zane explained. As global luxury shoppers become increasingly nomadic, moving between channels, currencies, and continents, a unified design identity becomes a moat that builds recognition faster than heritage can keep up. Tokyo provided an early stress test of that hypothesis. In September, the brand launched The Palais at Miyashita Park, positioned alongside Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada and Balenciaga. A new model for expansion For Maison de Sabre, every new market is approached with the same precision. Whether it’s sourcing leather from gold-rated tanneries, turning off-cuts into charms and introducing new products slowly, as thoughtful extensions of the brand rather than fast seasonal drops. This measured pace is deliberate. As Omar noted, “The Palais is proof that clarity of design, precision of craft and commitment to extreme quality are timeless assets.” The brand’s next move mirrors the fact that luxury is broadly heading toward deeper experiential retail, immersive environments, and long-term cultural partnerships rather than short-term hype. Or as Zane put it, “everything we do is long-term and intentional, it’s not about hype, it’s about legacy”. Across the sector, the weight is shifting from heritage to authorship. The brands ready to define the next decade of luxury will be those that treat design as a strategy, retail as stagecraft, and global expansion as a curated unfolding, rather than a land grab. The future of luxury may belong to brands willing to build their own and precise enough to ensure the world believes in them.