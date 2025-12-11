BusinessStrategy

Cult Gaia CFO Asal Nazi discusses the importance of margins and magic in her role

A headshot of Cult Gaia’s chief financial officer Asal Nazi.
“I always say that it’s important to know your ‘why’ before you chase your ‘how’.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
How does a brand that initially launched in 2012 with flower crowns transform into a multimillion-dollar enterprise with a thriving DTC presence and multiple flagship stores? Through great product, a core connection to consumer interests and strategic financial planning, answered Asal Nazi, Cult Gaia’s chief financial officer.  Before joining the Cult Gaia team as the brand’s VP of finance in 2020, and then as their CFO in 2023, Asal had become familiar with Hekmat and her brand from wo

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Barrière co-founder Cleo Davis-Urman poses in a chair looking at the camera and wearing a red cardigan and jeans
Health & beauty IR Pro

From Saks to self-care: Barrière co-founder Cleo Davis-Urman’s career in retail

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Customer IR Pro

How generational differences shape US shopping habits: Coresight Research

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Top Stories

Why an acquisition deal won’t save Walgreens’ future 

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Marketing IR Pro

Dynamic duos: Six innovative brand collaborations in Asia

Tong Van
burnout
Workforce IR Pro

How to manage change without burning out employees

Ashling Withers
Appointments & exits

Designer John Galliano leaves Maison Margiela brand after 10 years

Claudia Cristoferi
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay