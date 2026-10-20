BusinessLuxury

Plateau or slide? What LVMH’s third quarter tells retailers

Louis Vuitton
China’s slowdown weighs on LVMH’s luxury fashion business. (Source: LVMH/Facebook)
By Tong Van
LVMH’s Antoine Arnault does not think that luxury is in trouble. Speaking to CNBC’s Squawk Box Europe last Friday, the image and environment director described the market as resting on a plateau and not at all catastrophic right now.  LVMH Group has recently reported revenue of €18.5 billion (US$20.7 billion) for the quarter ended September 30, up 1 per cent year on year. Four of the group’s five business groups grew. The United States, Europe and Japan each expanded at mid-single-d

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