IR Pro

‘Country made’: Vasse Virgin, Beerenberg, Jurlique and Cygnet Perfumery

From olive oil to perfume, regional beauty brands turn place into provenance. (Source: supplied)
By Tahlia Whitfield
Australian regional businesses have always had to contend with geography. Lately, they have endured a slew of cost-of-living pressures, volatile fuel and freight costs, tariff uncertainty and an economy asking consumers and businesses to make every dollar travel further. Yet across the country, regional enterprises continue to adapt and prosper, often because of where they are, not in spite of it. It is an understanding former prime minister Gough Whitlam articulated in his 1972 election speech,

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

a couple shops online
Online marketplaces

Online spending continues to surge in Australia, setting new record

Sean Cao
Paul Bradshaw
Appointments & exits IR Pro

‘Act of repair’: The next chapter for Super Retail Group

Tahlia Whitfield
Strategy IR Pro

The heartfelt strategy behind By Charlotte’s expansion

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Image of model.
Financial

Cettire posts sales dip in first quarter trading update

Darshana Gupta
A range of L'Oreal cosmetics
Health & beauty

L’Oreal reports resurgent demand in China, but struggles in US

Dominique Patton
Customers shop for a washing machine at a home appliance mall in Beijing.
Electronics & appliances IR Pro

Does China’s consumer subsidy scheme need a rethink?

Reuters
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay