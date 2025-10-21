CareersAppointments & exits

‘Act of repair’: The next chapter for Super Retail Group

Paul Bradshaw
SRG drives transformation from within.
By Tahlia Whitfield
Following a turbulent year, the internal appointment of Paul Bradshaw as Group managing director and CEO is marking a cultural reset for one of Australia’s largest retail portfolios. The timing was inevitable yet symbolic. After months of reputational strain including governance questions and an internal scandal,  the company’s decision to promote from within suggests a deliberate gesture toward stability and trust. Bradshaw, currently managing director of BCF, steps into the role on No

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Strategy IR Pro

JD Sports’ Andre Loong on the brand’s Southeast Asia playbook

Tong Van
Sports & adventure

Lululemon opens its largest Australian flagship store yet

Celene Ignacio
Shopping centres & malls

Upcoming Spring Farm Village now 70 per cent leased

Celene Ignacio
Sustainability

Superdry launches eco-friendly Athletics Essential flagship

Kaycee Enerva
Supply chain IR Pro

How AI is being used to simplify backend systems and processes

John Costello
Marketing

Australian pricing, range revealed for Amazon’s colour Kindle

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay