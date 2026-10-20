BusinessStrategy

Three Fashion Shows in, is Victoria’s Secret 2.0 back on top?

Female models lined up on the runway for the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
Victoria’s Secret rebuilds beyond the runway.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Victoria’s Secret’s latest Fashion Show – the third since its revival – delivered the A-listers and glamour on Sunday. But this time, it was set against a backdrop of improving sales and growing investor confidence, rather than lingering questions about its relevance and whether the brand is still “toxic”. The event featured performances from Megan Thee Stallion and Tate McRae, while Kylie Jenner made her runway debut in the iconic Fantasy Bra. Created in partnership with luxury jewe

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