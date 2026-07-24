CareersExecutive interviews

Bondi Active’s Briony Oayda on succession, scale and the lure of London 

Briony Oayda
How Bondi Active’s MD is taking the family brand global. (Source: Drapers).
By Tahlia Whitfield
In 2021, Briony Oayda returned to a family business built on the coastal lore of Bondi and decided it was time to give it a new life. Her father had founded Between the Flags in 1994 with an astute idea to offer visitors a piece of Bondi without the typical souvenir-shop cliche. He later registered Bondi Active, initially as an extension of the retail business. Oayda, who had built her own career in marketing and consulting, saw something larger in the name. She relaunched it in 2021as a fashion

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