Articore’s boardroom shakeup: Investor demands and future uncertainty 

er cent of voting rights, the threshold required to requisition a general meeting. In an interview with Inside Retail, Cawsey, a key proponent of the spill, articulated the rationale behind this decisive move: “The decision to call for a full board spill was not taken lightly. We have held concerns over a prolonged period,” Cawsey said. He cited a pattern of leadership and governance failures from declining marketplace performance and a poorly managed CEO transition to prolonged executive vacancies and limited commercial expertise on the board. He also pointed to weak oversight during a time of platform disruption and a lack of meaningful engagement with shareholder concerns raised over several months. “Incremental reform has not worked. Despite calls for renewal and offers to engage on a path forward, the current board has failed to act with the urgency and openness this situation demands. A clean slate is now necessary to restore strategic clarity, commercial focus, and investor confidence,” he said. In an ASX statement on 23 June, Articore said it is focused on shaping a board with the “optimal mix of experience, diversity and market-aligned expertise” to guide the company’s next phase of growth. The company said a strategic review is underway, and it continues to consider new board candidates, including those put forward by requesting shareholders, to complement its existing governance structure. “We are deliberately shaping a board that brings international perspective, commercial focus and energised diversity while retaining appropriate expertise for an ASX-listed company,” Articore’s chair Robin Mendelson said. “The board will not allow legacy issues to distract from our commitment to disciplined execution, shareholder value creation and building a stronger business for the long term,” she added. A renewed call for change Founded by Hosking, Paul Vanzella and Peter Styles in 2006, Redbubble is an on-demand marketplace where artists can upload original designs, which customers can purchase and have printed on a range of products, such as T-shirts, stickers, phone cases and more. In 2018, Redbubble acquired TeePublic, a rival business in the US, and in November 2023, the parent company of both platforms rebranded as Articore. This isn’t the first instance of tension between Redbubble’s leadership, board and shareholders. The company has a history of internal conflicts and leadership challenges. A notable shakeup occurred in January 2020, when the board ousted then-CEO Barry Newstead due to concerns over the execution of the company’s strategy, according to The Australian Financial Review. Hosking, who had served as CEO before Newstead’s appointment, returned as interim CEO, with a mandate to stabilise the business and refocus on growth execution. Another contentious moment came in October 2023, when a group of concerned shareholders attempted to nominate a new director to the board at the company’s annual general meeting. While they were ultimately unsuccessful, the effort underscored mounting dissatisfaction with Redbubble’s strategic direction, governance practices and perceived lack of transparency. The leadership changes at Articore have been a focal point of shareholder concern in recent years, with Hosking stepping in and out of the top job multiple times across the business’s history, often during moments of transition or instability. Hosking’s CEO tenures at Redbubble 2006: Hosking founded Redbubble in Melbourne, Australia, alongside Peter Styles and Paul Vanzella. July 2010 – August 2018: Hosking led Redbubble as CEO and managing director through its 2016 ASX listing and early global expansion. August 2018: Hosking resigned from the top role and was replaced by then-COO Barry Newstead. February 2020 – January 2021: Hosking returned as interim CEO following Newstead’s departure amid performance concerns. March 2023 – June 2025: Hosking was reappointed CEO after Michael Ilczynski’s resignation; he exited the role again in June 2025. Coinciding with Kumar’s appointment, Robin Mendelson, a former Amazon executive, was appointed chair of the board, replacing former chair Anne Ward. While these appointments aimed to bring fresh perspectives, the abrupt nature of Hosking’s departure and the vacancies in key executive roles have raised questions regarding the company’s consistency. Proposed board reforms The new board proposed by Cawsey, who served as Redbubble’s chair from 2010 to 2020, aims to provide a vision of stability and growth, following the company’s recent financial underperformance. According to the Australian Financial Review, by the end of 2022, Redbubble Limited’s share price had collapsed more than 90 per cent from its pandemic peak, falling well below its initial public offering price. In FY23, the company reported a 3 per cent drop in marketplace revenue to $467.5 million, and a 263 per cent decline in EBITDA, resulting in a $40.7 million loss. While the company returned to profitability in FY24, revenue slid further to $423.1 million. The downturn was largely attributed to the fading demand for pandemic-driven products such as masks, alongside weakening sales in homewares and artwork categories. Cawsey outlined the immediate priorities, citing that the new board’s immediate focus would be on stabilising the executive team and aligning closely with the CEO on strategy. Key steps would include fast-tracking the search for experienced CFO and CTO candidates, and appointing board members with deep expertise in scaling tech-enabled, creative businesses. “This is about supporting management with strong and experienced governance, not second-guessing them,” he said. On July 8, Articore announced the appointment of Curtis Davies, the group’s former financial controller, as interim CFO, effective immediately. However, Articore’s challenges extend beyond board dynamics. It also faces increased scrutiny from advocacy groups over its ability to govern content at scale. A 2024 report by advocacy group Collective Shout revealed Articore’s print-on-demand company TeePublic had profited from offensive and misogynistic merchandise, including slogans referencing sexual violence and exploitation. Despite stated moderation policies, many of the designs remained live for extended periods, raising questions around platform integrity and risk management. The oversight shows that governance isn’t limited to financial or strategic oversight, for digital-first brands, it includes content moderation, community accountability and ethical commercial practice. Cawsey positioned the proposed board spill as a constructive reset rather than a disruption. “We are not seeking control, but a functional, commercially capable board,” he said in a clear effort to rally support ahead of a pivotal shareholder vote. Following the receipt of a valid requisition notice, Articore is required to call a general meeting within 21 days. This meeting must be held within two months of the notice and will allow shareholders to vote on the proposed removal of four directors and the appointment of four new directors, as requested by Hosking and Cawsey.