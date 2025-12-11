Woolworths joins DoorDash as Coles sides with Uber Eats

DoorDash’s announcement today that Woolworths, Australia’s largest supermarket, is joining its platform was swiftly followed by rival delivery service Uber Eats expanding its service with Coles and announcing an exclusivity deal.

The move towards third-party delivery services comes after the closure of food delivery brand Menulog, which ended all services in Australia on November 26 after 20 years in business. Woolworths continues to conduct deliveries through its own brand Milkrun, which is available in more than 500 suburbs across Australia’s largest cities, using the brand’s Metro stores.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Woolworths to DoorDash. Woolworths is Australia’s largest supermarket, and its arrival soon on our platform reflects our commitment to expanding choice, convenience and value for customers,” DoorDash’s VP of Apac, Simon Rossi, said.

Coles, which was partnered with DoorDash, will be increasing its Uber Eats product range by 50 per cent, now making up to 17,000 products available. The pair announced plans to partner exclusively by December 26.

Uber Eats’ regional GM of retail across Apac, Lucas Groeneveld, said: “For many Australians, getting their Coles shop delivered through Uber Eats app is no longer an occasional convenience, it’s part of the rhythm of everyday life.”

For DoorDash, Woolworths was the last of Australia’s four largest brands to join its service, with Coles, Aldi, and IGA all being current partners until Coles leaves the service on December 26. Woolworths continues to deliver with Uber Eats.

Woolworths group MD, Amitabh Mall, added: “Customers continue to look for faster and more flexible options to fulfil their grocery needs, and we continue to invest in a range of on-demand options to meet customers where they are.

“Partnering now with DoorDash allows us to add another convenient option that will leverage our extensive store network to reach more customers, more often, through platforms they already use every day.”

Coles’ Jonathan Torr, the brand’s executive GM of e-commerce, said the move is “another way of helping our customers get what they need, wherever they need it”.